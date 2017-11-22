Jonathan Scott Reveals His Favorite Thing His Girlfriend Does for Him

Drew Scott might be the Property Brothers star prepping for his wedding, but twin Jonathan Scott is also head over heels for his girlfriend.

The 39-year-old HGTV star has been dating girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov for more than two years now, and said the producer understands his crazy travel schedule.

“She will buy a greeting card and tuck it into my pocket or put it into my suitcase,” Jonathan told Us Weekly. “I’ll be at a hotel and pull out my toiletry bag and find a little note from her. She’s my number one supporter.”

Kuznetsov and Jonathan met at a charity event in 2015 and was immediately bewitched, although he failed to get her number.

“She was like a ghost. Nobody knew who she was,” he told Chelsea Handler when appearing on her Netflix show in October 2016. He was able to track her down six months later to ask her out on a date, and the two have been inseparable ever since.

Twin Drew is currently planning his May 2018 wedding to girlfriend Phan, but the two have yet to narrow down many of the details due to his stint on Dancing With the Stars, which ended Tuesday.

The wedding won’t be broadcast, however.

“This will be the most important day of my life and that whole week together with family and friends will be so important. We just want to spend time with them. … We’re not doing any filming,” he explained.

“Basically, I am going to be shooting it on my iPhone and I will sell it,” Phan joked.