Jon Gosselin’s Son Collin Makes Rare Appearance in New Photo With Daughter Hannah

Jon Gosselin’s son Collin made a rare appearance on his father’s Instagram page Sunday in a photo with his father and sister Hannah.

Gosselin, 41, shared a photo with his two 14-year-old children outside his Reading, Pennsylvania home. “Had a good weekend visit with Collin at home,” Gosselin wrote.

This was the first time Collin has been seen on Gossellin’s Instagram page since May. That same month, he also appeared in photos on Hannah’s Instagram page.

Hannah appears to spend the most time with her father among her seven siblings. She was the only one who appeared in photos with Gosselin when he celebrated turning 41 in April.

Gosselin and his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, shot to fame as the stars of TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus 8, which became Kate Plus 8 after their divorce in 2009. The couple are parents to 18-year-old twins Cara and Madelyn; and 14-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel.

Collin has rarely appeared on recent seasons of the show, leading some fans to dub him the “missing” sibling. In 2016, he was checked into a behavioral health facility, a decision that caused a new rift between Kate and Gosselin.

“Collin has special needs. [There’s] a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things,” Kate told PEOPLE in August 2016. “This has been a struggle we’ve had for a very long time, and it’s one I’ve dealt with on my own. I am confident he is in the best hands and receiving the best of what’s being offered for his situation.”

In November 2016, Gosselin told Entertainment Tonight he was not told where Collin was, claiming Kate refused to give him updates on the situation.

“I have an idea where he is but I don’t really know where he is,” Gosselin said at the time. He also said Collin did not show any signs of behavioral problems in front of him.

“I could see my kids getting annoyed with that because he’s the smartest and he does this, and he does that, and he always wants it his way. He’s very particular, which could be bothersome,” Gosselin added. “But, he’s very loving too. He was a cuddly kid as a baby.”

After the divorce, Kate was granted full custody of Cara and Madelyn, while Gosselin was granted partial custody of their sextuplets. Kate celebrated their 18th birthday on Oct. 8 by sharing photos from their birthday party on Instagram.

“There are no words to describe how proud I am of you both,” she wrote in part. “Despite the many turbulent times you’ve had to deal with so far in life, you have emerged as wise, level headed, reasonable, forgiving, loving, kind and absolutely brilliant ADULTS!”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jon Gosselin