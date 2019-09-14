Jon Gosselin Reveals Summer Photo Montage of ‘Great Memories’ With Family

Former reality TV star, Jon Gosselin has been enjoying the best of summer with his family and friends, taking to social media this past month to revel in a bounty of “great memories” from multiple trips. In a carousel of snaps shared to his Instagram on Sept. 4, which also raked in a vibrant response from fans, Gosselin took to the account to share a series of collage snaps featuring his two kids, Collin and Hannah, and long-time girlfriend, Colleen Conrad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Gosselin (@jongosselin1) on Sep 4, 2019 at 4:57am PDT

“Summer 2019 we had some great memories with family and friends, Love you all!!!!” he wrote alongside the collage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans immediately took to the comments to compliment the doting dad, and his efforts in maintaining his relationship with children, Hannah and Collin.

“Good to see you all happy and smiling enjoying life,” one fan wrote.

“I don’t think I have ever seen those kids so happy! So glad they are thriving now. Thanks for sharing with us. I have watched them grow up it’s nice to see them doing so well. I sincerely hope your relationship with the other kids is going well,” wrote another.

“So nice to see everyone looking so healthy and happy. Jon, you and Colleen have done a wonderful job with the kids,” added another.

Gosselin certainly made the most of his summer, sharing a multitude of snaps to his Instagram. In July, the TLC alum made 4th of July celebrations all about family, sharing a festive photo to his social media with his two children and girlfriend, while in Pennsylvania. He also took a trip sometime near the end of the month with the three to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where everyone enjoyed the Atlantic Coast town, epitomizing summer featuring a boardwalk lined with restaurants, shops, hotels and amusements.

The 41-year-old father is in the early stages of bettering his relationship with his children, but it hasn’t been easy. The TLC alum revealed he had been struggling through the motions of fatherhood amid a turbulent relationship with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin. While it’s been a while since he saw all eight of his children together at once, Gosselin admitted their last meeting was just “not good,” admitting it was “just volatile and a lot going on.”

But the dad is not giving up on fixing things, staying optimistic amid the struggles, assuring his kids that he is just a phone call away and wished, if it was a “perfect world,” he would have a “normal relationship” with them in terms of communication.

Gosselin and Kate, 43, were married for a little more than a decade before the pair split in 2009. Though the couple was initially awarded shared physical custody of their children — with Kate having full custody of their 14-year-old sextuplets, Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden; along with their twins, Cara and Mady — the family dynamics changed up this year after it was discovered Hannah moved in with her father this past February.

Photo credit: Getty Images