Jon Gosselin Posts Rare Photo of Daughter Hannah on Sextuplets’ 14th Birthday

Jon Gosselin is celebrating his sextuplets’ 14th birthdays. Thursday, the former TLC star shared two posts in honor of Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Leah and Joel’s big day.

In one post, he shared a solo shot of just him and Hannah, the only one of his children that he has custody of, at a local bakery in his hometown of Wyoming, Pennsylvania.

“Happy Birthday Hannah!!! 14 already,” he captioned a photo of himself with his daughter. “Bday breakfast with my daughter before the bus stop!!!”

The 41-year-old also shared an old photo of the six siblings together.

“Happy 14th Birthday to Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin!!!” he captioned the post. “I can’t believe it’s been this long!! Whew that when [sic] fast!!! Daddy loves you all very much!!!”

Gosselin and ex-wife Kate Gosselin finalized their divorce in 2009. Since their separation, Gosselin has been been battling his ex for custody of their sextuplets and their 17-year-old twins, Mady and Cara.

Though he also wished the twins a happy birthday on social media in October, Gosselin remains estranged from Mady and Cara. In August 2016, they told PEOPLE they weren’t speaking to their father, who had given interviews to several media outlets about their strained relationship.

“He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady said. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.”

“He doesn’t even know us,” she added. “How can he dare to talk about us?”

Gosselin had previously given interviews about his relationship with his daughters, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2016 that he hadn’t seen all eight of his children together in about three years.

“Everybody used to come to my house,” he said. “You know, it was great, and then Madelyn and Cara just stopped coming, around 12-13 [years old]. I didn’t question it. I was just like, ‘Hey, do what you want, be with your friends’ and then it just became they’re not coming.”

He added, “Madelyn and Cara, I don’t see that much, or often. We’re kind of not talking right now.”

Meanwhile, Kate will return to the small screen with her new TLC series Kate Plus Date, which will chronicle her dating life.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the mom of eight shared that her oldest daughters support her new venture.

“As we’re talking about Mady and Cara going off to college which is becoming more and more of a reality, it’s gonna happen, it almost became like a worry for them, too, like ‘Mommy, you’re gonna be all alone soon,’” Kate said. “But it was very apparent, now that they’re older and talking about dating and how they’re all gonna get married someday … it became apparent: they want someone for me. They want me to have somebody in my life.”