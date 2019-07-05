Jon Gosselin Celebrates 4th of July With Girlfriend and Children Hannah, Collin

Former TLC reality star, Jon Gosselin made his 4th of July celebrations all about family this weekend with a festive photo shared to his social media on Thursday night.

In a sweet photo shared to his Instagram with the caption, “Happy Fourth of July!” alongside the U.S. flag, spark and dynamite emoji, Gosselin can be seen with his two children, Hannah and Collin, along with longtime girlfriend, Colleen Conrad in Pennsylvania.

Fans took to the comment section to revel in the sweet image, while many praising the dad for his efforts in continuously being there for his kids, especially Collin.

“Wanna know why I love this so much? You look genuinely happy. You’re not out putting your dating life in the spot light and living vicariously through your kids. You’re being a dad. You’re being responsible. This is awesome. This is called parenting,” wrote one fan.

“Colin and Hannah look so happy to be with you Jon. I am happy for you. You’re a blessed man. Happy 4th of July,” added another.

“Your kids look so happy. That’s what it’s all about,” another wrote.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star is in the early stages of bettering his relationship with his children, but it hasn’t been easy for the father of eight. During WE tv’s Real Love panel in Los Angeles this past year, the TLC alum revealed he had been struggling through the motions of fatherhood amid a turbulent relationship with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin.

While it’s been a while since he saw all eight of his children together, the 41-year-old father admitted that their last meeting was just “not good.”

“It was just volatile and a lot going on,” Gosselin said. “It was just not a good time. Like, forced custody and all that kind of stuff.”

The dad is not giving up on fixing things and is staying optimistic amid the struggles, assuring his kids that he is just a phone call away and wished, if it was a “perfect world,” he would have a “normal relationship” with them in terms of communication.

“It wouldn’t have to be all lovey-dovey. Just like, ‘How you guys doing? Where are you going to college?’ Maybe call me for advice. Like, hey, I’m thinking about going to this school, college, whatever,” he enthuses. “With Madelyn and Cara, because when I think back, like, I was part of their life a little, and then all of a sudden there was nothing, you know what I mean? And just with the other four, just like, ‘Hey, you guys wanna go bowling or something?’ So we can spend time all together… Just to start off small.”

Gosselin and Kate, 43, were married for a little more than a decade before the pair split in 2009. Though the couple was initially awarded shared physical custody of their children — with Kate having full custody of their 14-year-old sextuplets, Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden; along with their twins, Cara and Mady — the family dynamics changed up this year after it was discovered Hannah moved in with her father this past February.