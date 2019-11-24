Jon Gosselin Enjoys Tropical Vacation With Kids Hannah and Collin Ahead of Thanksgiving

Former John & Kate Plus 8 star Jon Gosselin teased his Thanksgiving vacation with Hannah and Collin as “amazing,” and it looks like it is living up to that description so far. Gosselin took his children, longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad and Conrad’s children to St. Croix to celebrate the holiday. Gosselin jetted off to one of the U.S. Virgin Islands just days after his interview with Dr. Mehmet Oz, in which he slammed ex-wife Kate Gosselin, aired.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Gosselin (@jongosselin1) on Nov 23, 2019 at 11:55am PST

“Hello from our family vacay in St. Croix!!!” Gosselin wrote on Instagram Saturday. He included several photos from the trip, including beautiful views of the beach from the hotel where they are staying. One photo showed Gosselin with Hannah and Colin taken during the plane ride.

Conrad shared several photos from the trip on her own Instagram profile, including one of Collin smiling on the beach. It appears that other family members joined the couple for the trip as well.

Last month, Gosselin told InTouch Weekly the trip they had planned is “amazing” and called it “the first time I get to go away with the two kids, Hannah and Collin.”

“So it’s Colleen’s family and us, me, Hannah and Collin. But it’s our family,” Gosselin later explained. “I always consider me, Colleen, her kids, Jordan and Jesse. Jesse lived in Manhattan and Jordan goes to Temple in Philly and Hannah and Collin. That’s our family. We’re very blended, racially, whatever.”

The tropical Thanksgiving will provide Gosselin a much-needed escape after his interview on The Dr. Oz Show aired on Monday. In the interview, Gosselin claimed he nearly bankrupted himself after TLC sued him for “breach of contract” and backed Kate in their 2009 divorce. Gosselin also accused Kate of only wanting TLC to continue filming her “to sustain her lifestyle and their lifestyle.”

“I believe her intentions, in the beginning, were good intentions, bringing kids into the world. She fought to have these kids. But I think once fame and money got involved, it twisted her belief system. On my end, I’ve been fighting to get my kids off TV forever,” Gosselin told Oz.

Gosselin also told Oz he believed his relationship with Kate would not last, even if they were never filmed.

“It’s hard to live in a hypothetical, but I think eventually, because of personality, it would have fizzled out anyway,” the former reality TV star explained. “First of all, I got married at 22 years old, and you just don’t know.”

Gosselin said he does not have a relationship with Kate at all.

“We don’t talk, nothing,” Gosselin said. “The only time I see my ex-wife is in court, because we’ve exhausted all opportunities to co-parent. It’s just never going to happen, due to personality disorders and everything else. We just have different aspects on how we want to parent.”

“I have consistently made it a rule never to respond to Jon’s delusional ramblings, and I will not break that rule now. However, at some point soon, I look forward to making sure the absolute truth about our family is known,” Kate said in response to her ex’s interview with Oz in a statement to PEOPLE.

Gosselin and Kate’s divorce was finalized in 2009. They are parents to 18-year-old twins Mady and Cara, and 15-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Aiden, Leah and Joel. Gosselin and Conrad have been dating for about five years.

