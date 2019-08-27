Jon Gosselin ‘Can’t Believe It’ That Kids Collin and Hannah Are Officially in High School

Jon Gosselin still can’t believe how quickly his kids are growing as he wished 15-year-old son Collin and daughter Hannah a wonderful first day of their freshman year of high school. Sharing a photo of the two smiley teens before they made their way off to a major stage of life, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star wrote a touching note to his kids in the caption.

“FRESHMAN!!! 9th Grade Wow!!! I can’t believe it!!!” he excitedly captioned the photos. “Good luck to Hannah and Collin this year!!! Today is their first day of high school!!!! I hope all my kids have a wonderful year in high school this year and have great experiences!!! Love all of you!!!”

Followers couldn’t help but notice how happy and healthy the kids looked as they readied for the milestone.

“Jon, you’re doing a great job with the kids. Don’t ever let anyone tell ya differently!” one wrote, while another added, “Those two sweethearts look so happy and peaceful, especially sweet Collin! Heartwarming, really!”

Jon shares Hannah and Collin, as well as the four other sextuplets — Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel — and 18-year-old twins Maddie and Cara with ex-wife Kate Gosselin, although the other six kids live with their mother.

Collin and Hannah recently came to live with their father, and Jon has sole legal and physical custody over Collin after Kate failed to show up for a December 2018 court date amid a contentious custody battle that involved a disagreement over Collin living in an in-residential facility for children with extra needs.

Jon still remains estranged from the children living with his ex-wife, he revealed, although they’re working on resolving things between Collin and his siblings.

“Two of the kids live with me, Hannah and Collin, so they won’t be on the show,” he said in a May HLN interview. “They live with me and my girlfriend Colleen. We have a house right down from Kate’s house.”

“The twins are going off to college and the other 4 are living with Kate,” he continued. “I see them but I really don’t have any interaction with the other six. Colin had one visitation with his siblings since he’s been back. We’re working on that.”

