John Scheider’s Ex-Wife Accuses Him of Hiding ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Paychecks After Court Order

While Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider continues to succeed on Dancing With The Stars, his ex-wife Elvira Schneider is fighting for half his paycheck in court, and accused him of hiding his earnings.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Elvira claims she should be pocketing half of Schneider’s earnings from the ABC dance competition. She claims the 58-year-old has lied about where his DWTS money is being deposited, claiming he “hypothecated his earnings to that of a third party or a third party entity, and they are not going to his name.”

Sources told The Blast that Elvira and her lawyers think Schneider’s girlfriend Alicia is helping him transfer his earnings to different bank accounts to avoid paying Elvira.

Back on Oct. 16, The Blast reported that Elvira’s lawyers received documents from the Screen Actor’s Guild showing Schneider earning more than $1 million in the past year, even though he has argued he does not have enough income to pay $18,000 a year in alimony. The court then issued a wage garnishment order, which allowed his income to be used to pay off alimony.

In June, Schneider was found in contempt of court for failing to pay more than $150,000 in delinquent alimony. He was sentenced to three days in jail and 120 hours of community service, but was released after only hours in prison due to overcrowding.

As a result of his suspended sentence, Schneider was given a list of conditions, including paying unpaid taxes on his Apple Valley property so it could be transferred to Elvira and to pay her half his owed earnings from Maven Entertainment.

Schneider previously told Fox News he was spending most of his income to rebuild his Louisiana movie studio after it was destroyed in a March 2016 flood. Schneider claimed his jail sentence was the result of bias against “conservatives, Republicans, in Hollywood.”

“[Within the] court system, I was treated like I was guilty until proven innocent, like a second-class citizen,” Schneider claimed at the time. “I do think there’s a bias against conservatives, Republicans, in Hollywood, but I think if you let that alter how you are, then I question how you are.”

Schneider and Elvira were married for 21 years until Elvira filed for divorce in November 2014.

Schneider has been paired with pro dancer Emma Slater on DWTS and has made it past week six. After the season premiere, Schneider told Erin Andrews he hoped his performance on the show would help him get back on speaking terms with his adult children, Leah, Chasen and Karis.

“I’m hoping that I will do my family proud, I’ll do my love over there proud,” Schneider said, referring to Alicia. “And maybe my children will speak to me again.”

Schneider shot to fame as Bo Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard and stars on Tyler Perry’s The Haves and The Have Nots. He hits the dance floor again at 8 p.m. ET on ABC Monday during DWTS.

Photo Credit: ABC