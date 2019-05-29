John Legend Speaks out About Adam Levine’s ‘The Voice’ Exit With Just Four Words

It didn’t take many words for John Legend to express his feelings about fellow The Voice coach Adam Levine‘s announcement that he was leaving the show after 16 seasons.

After the NBC show’s longtime coach revealed he would be leaving his coaching chair vacant in the upcoming 17th season last week, the first-time coach took to Twitter with a sweet and simple message.

“We’ll miss you, brother,” the singer-songwriter wrote.

Levine had an emotional message himself for fans upon his departure, writing, “About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself, ‘There’s some magic here. Something is definitely happening.’ It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever.”

The Maroon 5 frontman had a message for his fellow coaches Legend, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson as well.

“BLAKE F–KIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried,” he wrote. “Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books.”

Levine added, “Whatever this whole surreal experience was, I’m just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life. Kelly [Clarkson] and John [Legend], take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both.”

Both the country star and American Idol alum weighed in on his exit as well, with Clarkson telling Extra, “I found out the night before everybody else found out. I was texting him and everybody else. It was kind of a shocking thing, but I kind of get it. He’s been doing it for eight years — that’s a long time.”

“It’ll be weird going to work,” she added. “But I totally get how busy it is trying to fit everything in plus having a family.”

Shelton chimed in on social media as well, writing, “Having a hard time wrapping my head around Adam not being at The Voice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of our lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot.”

