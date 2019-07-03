John Duggar and Abbie’s Instagram Silence Sparks Concern Among Fans

When fans aren’t keeping up with the Duggars on their TLC series Counting On, they’re scouring their social media pages to remain up-to-date. However, the recent months-long silence from John David Duggar and Abbie (Burnett) Duggar has sparked cause for concern among users. The couple, who typically post multiple times a month, have been silent on Instagram since May.

Currently, their last social media post was on May 12, when Duggar took to the social media platform to share several photos of his wife, whom he married in November of 2018, for Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there!!!” going on to announce a contest to “win a whole new wardrobe from [Citrus and Lemon].”

Amid their ongoing break from social media, the comments section of the May 12 post has been flooded with worried fans questioning the couple’s whereabouts and whether or not everything is okay.

“Are you guys ok??” one fan asked.

“Abby girl! What happen? Wheres you and john these days?” wrote another.

“Abby please post more you and john. We miss ya. Unless there is a reason we will find out later,” added another. “You are a perfect match and one of my.favorite couples on counting on!

The silence has even prompted speculation among fans that the couple may be joining the round of Duggar couples currently expecting babies.

“Well!!!!! Any big (gotta wait 9mo) news?” one asked.

“Are you waiting to announce something??” another questioned, adding a baby emoji.

“Your (sic) next in line for baby time,” wrote a third.

The pregnancy speculation was first prompted following the death of Grandma Mary Duggar, who passed away on June 9 of an accidental drowning at the age of 78. In the days that followed her death, many members of the Duggar family took to social media to pay their respects, including Jessa (Duggar) Seewald.

“She was so excited about the many new great-grandbabies due this coming fall and winter, and it never got old for her,” she wrote in part.

While Jessa had welcomed her daughter with husband Ben Seewald in May, the other Duggar couple’s currently expecting are all due in November, leaving many fans wondering which babies are due in the winter and if Jessa’s post hinted at another upcoming pregnancy announcement.