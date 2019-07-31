John David Duggar and Abbie Grace’s New Photo Sparks Pregnancy Speculation Among Fans

There may be another Duggar baby on the way. Counting On fans are speculating that John David and Abbie (Burnett) Duggar are expecting their first child together after the couple took to Instagram with their latest post earlier this week. In the photo, shared on Monday, July 29, Duggar is standing behind Burnett, their hands cradling her belly.

“A pilot’s dream world!” the couple captioned a series of photos from their recent trip to Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The photo in question was shared alongside several other photos from the outing, including a photo of Duggar standing beside a helicopter.

Soon after the gallery was shared with their more than 350,000 followers, the comments section exploded with pregnancy speculation, with some pointing out that the couple’s pose is reminiscent of that of a pregnancy announcement.

“I thought this was a pregnancy announcement! [laughing emoji],” one fan commented on the post, with several others chiming in with their agreement.

“I saw his hands on her stomach and I’m wondering if she is or not,” another wrote.

“Posing like there is a baby in there!!!!” commented a third.

“When are you two gonna announce that you’re having a baby?” asked one fan. “Will it be next year or a year later.”

“I bet they’re pregnant. They’re both holding abbys belly,” added a fifth.

“Are you guys pregnant?” another asked.

Of course, this is not the first time that the couple has faced pregnancy speculation. Following Grandma Mary Duggar’s passing in June, many speculated that they were expecting after the Duggar family released a statement in which they alluded to more babies set to be born this winter. Currently all of the couples expecting are set to give birth by or during the month of November.

The speculation grew more prominent after the couple failed to post anything to social media for two months, with many believing that it was all an act to hide a growing baby bump.

Despite the speculation, the couple has not yet made any formal announcement that they are expecting.

Duggar and Burnett married in November of 2018 after having first met through a mutual missions project and enjoying a brief courtship before becoming engaged in July of 2018.

“The proposal and the ‘yes’ really solidified that we want to spend the rest of our lives together. It was a special moment to share together,” the couple told Us Weekly when announcing their engagement. “One of the most amazing things about following Christ is being able to trust Him to direct your path and lead your life. We are so thankful that He led us to one another.”

In July, they celebrated their love by marking their one-year engagement anniversary.