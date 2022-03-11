‘Joe Millionaire’ Winners and Fate After Finale Revealed

This post contains spoilers for the season finale of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. FOX revived reality show Joe Millionaire with a twist in Joe Millionaire: Richer or Poorer. The reboot featured two bachelors, Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee, only one of whom has megabucks. McBee, who is not the millionaire, ended up with Amanda Pace. However, TMZ reports that the couple has already called off their relationship.

Apparently, the relationship ended soon after filming wrapped in December. According to reports, “they simply realized their relationship wasn’t going to work outside of the show as their lives were heading in different directions.”

Sowers explained in an interview with The List that his family was actually supportive of his reality TV aspirations. “My family, actually they were pretty supportive of it,” he said. “They thought, ‘Why not? You’re at a point in your life where you can step away from what you’re doing professionally, and you’re single. You might as well put yourself out there and see what happens.’”

While reality TV looks like a bunch of fun and games, the shooting schedule was actually quite grueling. “We would get up – between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. is when they allowed Steve and I to work,” Sowers explained. “We’d have our laptops and our phones from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. We would crunch out as many calls as we could. From 8:00 a.m., we’d try to get a quick workout in, and we’d be in the chair doing interviews by 9:00 a.m., and then from 9:00 a.m. till, who knows, 2:00 a.m? We’d be shooting. Pretty brutal. We were running off next to no sleep almost the entire time.”

Ultimately, Sowers credited his friendship with McBee as the best thing he got on the show. “It’s been the best relationship from the show, has been Steven and I,” Sowers said. “As we talked about before, behind the scenes, getting to see the camera crews and the production crews and the directors and how they work and operate, that was a new experience for me. It was something that I definitely admired. I admired how hard these guys worked and how well they all worked together too. They were a well-oiled machine. It was definitely inspiring to see that part of the industry.”