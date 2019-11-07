Joe Giudice Reunites With Wife Teresa and Daughters After Prison Release, Deportation

The Giudice family is finally back together! Joe Giudice reunited with wife Teresa and their four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — for the first time in nearly four years after serving time in prison for various fraud charges and deported to his native Italy following a six-month detainment by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple’s oldest daughter shared a smiling family photo on Instagram Thursday, writing alongside a red heart emoji, “we’re back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Giudice (@_giagiudice) on Nov 7, 2019 at 7:27am PST

Seeing the Giudices back together looking so happy warmed the hearts of the RHONJ stars’ family and fans, including Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga.

“YES! Love you,” he wrote alongside the prayer hands emoji. Frank Catania commented as well, writing with a heart, “Fams back together.”

It’s been a tough journey for the Bravo family after Giudice and Teresa were convicted fraud and tax evasion charges in 2014. Teresa served a prison sentence of just over 11 months in 2015, while the family patriarch began a 41-month sentence for the same crimes beginning after her released in March 2016. After his sentence was served, however, he was transported to an ICE holding facility, where he remained for six months waiting on appeal until a judge allowed him to return to his native Italy to wait on the final ruling.

Giudice and Teresa’s relationship has admittedly been strained by their legal struggles, with the RHONJ stars telling Andy Cohen during a special episode of Watch What Happens Live in October that it will be after reuniting in person that they’ll make the decision regarding their marriage.

“I’m waiting until I get there to see if I feel differently,” Teresa said. “I just feel like when you live apart. … He says the same thing, when he sees me, he may not want this either. We’ll know when we see each other.”

When asked if the two still love each other after what they’ve been through, Giudice answered, “Of course, she’s my wife. I’ve been with her a long time. No matter what happens, I’ll always love her.”

“I do love him as a person,” Teresa answered. “I’ll start crying. I do care about him, I love him.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

