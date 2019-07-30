Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Video of Baby Crew Working on His Walking Skills

Chip and Joanna Gaines officially have a walker on their hands. On Monday, July 29, the Fixer Upper star took to Instagram to share a sweet new video of her son Crew’s latest milestone, revealing that he is now fully mobile and successfully navigating the world on two feet.

“… annnnd we have a walker!” Gaines captioned the video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The short clip, which has racked up thousands of likes, shows the 1-year-old making his way through his family’s Waco, Texas home, giggling as he explores his surroundings on two feet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Jul 29, 2019 at 1:51pm PDT

Crew’s steps were celebrated by more than just his parents, with many of Gaines’ more than 11 million followers taking to the comments section to cheer the toddler on.

“Yep, just like that, and he’s off!” one person wrote.

“Oh my gosh! He is walking!” a second fan added. “Nothing better than those first steps.”

“First steps to explorations are SO exciting,” wrote another. “Enjoy your adventures now that you are on the move cutie.”

“Love the ‘drunk walk’ of a toddler!” joked somebody else, warning Gaines that she “better move the vase!”

The exciting new milestone comes just days after Joanna’s husband teased that the little one was about to be walking. In mid-July, Chip shared a photo of Crew taking his first steps.

“Little crew took his 1st steps today,” Chip captioned a photo taken at the family’s farm in Waco, Texas, showing the 1-year-old taking his first steps. “It was a good day!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on Jul 15, 2019 at 3:36pm PDT

Crew’s first steps came as he marked another milestone: his first birthday. To mark the special June 22 birthday, Gaines and her husband held a birthday party for their little boy, documenting the event on social media, where they reflected on the impact their youngster has had on their lives.

“I can’t believe Baby Crew is already ONE! [crying face emoji],” Gaines wrote on Instagram shortly after the big day. “This joyful, funny, easy-going, sidekick of mine sure is easy to celebrate. I’m sharing some highlights from his first birthday party along with a few more updates on my blog at the link in profile.”

Gaines and her husband also share Emmie Kay, 9; Duke, 10; Ella Rose, 12; and Drake, 14, and they have more than just kids to keep them busy. After stepping away from reality TV, leaving Fixer Upper behind, the couple revealed earlier this year that they are launching their own TV network, which is set to debut next year.