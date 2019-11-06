Joanna Gaines Reveals Husband Chip Wants More Children: ‘There’s Never Too Many’

Joanna Gaines and husband Chip could continue to grow their family with Gaines admitting her husband views having kids like he does businesses, “There’s never too many.” The sweet pair are already parents to five children currently: Drake, 14; Ella Rose, 13; Duke, 11; Emmie Kay, 9, and Crew, 1. During a teaser clip of the Fixer Upper couple during an interview with Sunday Today’s Willie Geist, Gaines shared his adoration for his wife saying it makes him want to have more kids with her.

“When you were just saying all those things, my heart just burst open,” he said of Joanna when she spoke about parenting lessons they’ve learned. “Like, I could see Crew having a little sibling and me being like, ‘I love this woman!’”

She reacted jokingly as she urged Geist to change the subject saying how her husband would continue having kids until they were 50 if he had it his way.

“When I’m 50, Chip’s going to want more kids. Just know, this is going to be the headline forever, ‘Jo’s pregnant again,’” she said, adding, “there’s never too many.”

“He’s like, ‘I just think we can keep having them,” she continued to explain. “I think Chip just loves a full plate.”

Then, she confessed to Today’s Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that she enjoys the process of being pregnant, saying, “I love the process of being pregnant. I love giving birth.”

The couple just celebrated their youngest’s birthday back in July and Joanna took to social media to share sweet photos of she and Crew to honor their 1-year-old.

“I can’t believe Baby Crew is already ONE! [cry face emoji,]” she wrote on Instagram. “This joyful, funny, easy-going, sidekick of mine sure is easy to celebrate. I’m sharing some highlights from his first birthday party along with a few more updates on my blog at the link in profile.”

“Ok I promise this is the last round of Crew’s [birthday] photos (for today [wink face emoji]), I just can’t get over the fact that he is ONE and I also just really love his squishy legs,” she wrote alongside a second post.

Whether the pair decided to add more children to their family or not, they’ve continued to add more work to their list after recently announcing that they would be opening a boutique hotel in Waco, Texas in 2021, and show no signs of slowing down.