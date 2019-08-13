Joanna Gaines Jokes on Husband Chip’s Surprise Addition to Family in Adorable Post

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ family just got a little bigger. On Saturday, the Fixer Upper stars revealed that they added a new member to the family, an English Mastiff puppy that is already best friends with their youngest son Crew. Joanna shared the news alongside several photos of the furbaby as well as a video of the puppy and Crew, with the youngster showing off his newly acquired walking skills.

“Chip told me he hadn’t surprised us in a while with a new animal and that it was long overdue.. we now have more dogs than children,” Joanna captioned the gallery.

The puppy joins the couple’s six dogs, multiple cats, cows, horses, chickens, and goats as well as their five children – Drake, 14, Ella Rose, 12, Duke, 10, Emmie Kay, 9, and Crew.

The sweet photos drew plenty of comments from Joanna’s 11.2 million Instagram followers, many of whom took to the comments section to gush over how adorable the friendship between the puppy and Crew already is.

“This is the absolute cutest!!!” one person wrote.

“Are you kidding me?! Babies AND puppies IN THE SAME POST?!” added another.

“Look at them toddling together in the last shot!” commented a third.

“How adorable is this,” asked another.

Of course, this is not the first time that Chip has surprised his family with a new baby animal. In April of last year, Joanna revealed on Instagram that her husband “woke the kids up this morning with this sweet baby goat,” calling it the “cutest wake up call ever!”

The family’s newest addition comes just a month after they marked another milestone: baby Crew turned one! To mark his June 22 birthday, the Fixer Upper couple held a birthday party for their little boy, documenting the event on social media, where they reflected on the impact their youngster has had on their lives.

“I can’t believe Baby Crew is already ONE! [crying face emoji],” Gaines wrote on Instagram shortly after the big day. “This joyful, funny, easy-going, sidekick of mine sure is easy to celebrate. I’m sharing some highlights from his first birthday party along with a few more updates on my blog at the link in profile.”

Prior to that, the couple had celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary, having tied the knot in May 2003.