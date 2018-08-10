Joanna Gaines Gets ‘Giddy’ Announcing Her Latest Project

Joanna Gaines is doing it all! Less than two months after giving birth to her fifth child, the Fixer Upper star is celebrating the completion of her design book.

Gaines took to Instagram Wednesday to announce her book, Homebody, had finally gone to the printer after months of hard work from her and her team. Alongside a photo of the creative team and her working hard, she posted the cover of her new book, which features the interior designer looking casual and chic in one of her cozy modern homes.

“My design book is finally on its way to the printer and we are officially DONE!” she captioned the gallery. “I couldn’t have done it without this team. We’ve been working on this project for quite some time now and it’s hard to describe what I’m feeling tonight…Thankful. Relieved. Vulnerable. Giddy. Hopeful.”

With inspiration for her project stemming from her love for home, “the most important place on earth,” Gaines says at the end of the day, it’s more about one specific aspect to living.

“It’s not really all about decorating or even a specific style… it’s about your story,” she continued. “My hope is that this book isn’t just pages filled with pretty pictures but that it is a guide that helps you create a home and space that you truly love.”

Her new book hasn’t gotten a concrete release date, but Gaines said it will be available in the fall.

In addition to putting out her book, Joanna and her husband Chip welcomed son Crew in June, and have been posting a number of photos of their life as the parents of an infant on Instagram that have been making fans’ hearts melt.

They really can do it all!

