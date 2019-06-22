Joanna Gaines Celebrates Crew’s Birthday With Heartwarming Tribute

Joanna Gaines is paying tribute to her adorable baby Crew on his first birthday.

The Fixer Upper alum celebrated her youngest son’s special day Saturday, just one day after his first birthday, with a slideshow of sweet memories from his first year.

The first photo shows Gaines’ four older children with husband Chip Gaines — Drake, 14, Ella Rose, 12, Duke, 10, and Emmie Kay, 9 — waiting outside a hospital door as she gave birth. The mom of five also shared two intimate photos from the delivery room, as well as images of her older children snuggling Crew.

In the last photo, father Chip, flashes the camera with a big smile as he holds the baby, who appears to be napping in his carrier.

“One year ago. What a gift you are to all of us sweet boy,” Gaines wrote in the caption of the touching tribute.

Fans of the reality television family took to the comments section to send well wishes for the birthday boy after his special day.

“A beautiful family made even better by Baby Crew!” one user commented.

“Wait, what?? How has it been a year already!! Happy Birthday sweet baby Crew! May all your birthday wishes come true And Happy Anniversary to your beautiful parents!” another user added.

“Happy Birthday sweet boy! I remember seeing this photo and getting chills,” another user wrote.

Gaines spoke with PEOPLE about how happy the family was to welcome baby Crew, and how his siblings are still obsessed with their youngest brother.

“A year ago, he wasn’t in our lives. Now you’re like, ‘How?’” she said. “I think what’s so crazy about kids is by the time they hit the ground… it’s almost like we always knew he was coming, and this was his time.”

The touching post comes a week after Joanna honored Chip for being a great day on Father’s Day with a touching Instagram post.

“They all look up to you so much @chipgaines,” she captioned two photos of Chip with Ella and Crew. “You’re the strongest, bravest, funniest, and most loving man they know. You lead our babies well- Happy Father’s Day!”

Chip also recently spoke on their big family with the publication.

“I made every mistake in the book with Drake and Ella both,” he said. “There’s lots of stories of me leaving kids places I shouldn’t have left them. I’ve forgotten birthdays. Afterward you’re like, ‘I’m the worst person.’”

“But I’m a firm believer that it’s the mistakes that make us who we are,” Chip continued. “We learn the most from them, and I think that goes for parenting as well.”

The HGTV stars are working hard behind-the-scenes on their multiple businesses, as well as preparing for the launch of their own television network.