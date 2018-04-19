Joanna Gaines Celebrates Her Birthday With New Baby Bump Photo

Joanna Gaines is celebrating her 40th birthday on April 19, and she’s doing it right!

The HGTV star used Instagram to give fans a peek at her celebration, and in the process, she also gave them a new look at her baby bump.

Gaines is currently expecting her fifth child with husband Chip Gaines, and this latest snap is the biggest glimpse yet of Joanna’s blossoming bump.

In addition to Gaines’ bump, the snap also features a full plate of donuts, with the mom of four happily snacking on one as she cozies up with a mug in a gray sweatshirt and leggings.

“This is 40. And I like it…,” the designer wrote, adding the hashtag #pregnantandforty.

Joanna and Chip recently revealed that they are expecting a boy, who will join siblings Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 7.

Chip revealed the news in a Twitter video with some help from a young boy he met at the Tim Tebow Foundation’s golf weekend.

“Alright, alright … if we’re going to announce the gender of our #5th child. It might as well come from my new friend #Gage! Take it away my man. @tebowfoundation,” Chip captioned a retweet of the video.

#Gage was so thrilled to get to meet you! Thank you for making his day! pic.twitter.com/qUx04kEKz3 — Mike Spurlock (@jms81367) March 7, 2018

“We’re just about to have another little baby, because Uncle Chip lost his mind… I can’t think of a ‘D’ name. Can you help me think of a ‘D’ name?” Chip asks Gage in the clip before revealing he and Joanna are expecting a boy. “Is that a secret? I don’t know, that might not even be allowed on Twitter. It’s a little boy and I need a ‘D’ name and so far, all I could come up with was Dragon, and she’s like, ‘You are not calling that baby Dragon!’ Can you help me?”

With the arrival of their newborn, Gaines and Chip will be as busy as always. While their HGTV show Fixer Upper has officially ended, they are currently getting underway on their spinoff, Behind the Design.

This week’s episode of the show gave a peek into how the couple prepares for a final walk-through with their clients, with extra snacks acting as a major priority.

“I always have to have double the food when I’m setting up the kitchen area because Chip has been known to either come in and juggle with the food, throw it at people or eat half of what I put in the cake plate stand,” Gaines cracked after catching Chip sneaking some cupcakes. “So now I’m prepared.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @joannagaines