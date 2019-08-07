Jinger Duggar Stuns Social Media With Summery Look Coming out of Church Service

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is looking every bit the California girl as she steps out with husband Jeremy and daughter Felicity for a church service with her newly blonde locks and summer tan. The Counting On star shared a sweet family photo Tuesday on Instagram that had her followers gushing over how happy life in Los Angeles is suiting them.

“I love our little family. God has been so kind in giving me the most incredible husband in the world!” she began. “I don’t have enough words to describe how much I love & adore him. He is selfless, kind, fun, caring, humorous sensitive, strong, loving, compassionate, always serving his family, and loving Christ supremely.”

Her husband becoming a father only intensified her love for him, Jinger added: “I absolutely love watching Jer as he so gently cares for our sweet Felicity. She absolutely adores him.”

“When she woke up this morning, the first word that came out of her mouth was, ‘Daddy!’” the TLC personality shared of their everyday life. “Seeing the sweet bond she shares with him, and how she lights up when he enters the room melts me every time.”

Jinger’s followers couldn’t help but gush over the family, with one writing, “Beautiful family. Enjoy watching Felicity grow up. She is so cute.”

Another added, “Beautiful family pic!! Happiness and love you show is so sweet!”

“You guys are such a bright light!” another California resident continued. “I hope you find the faith community here in So Cal to be refreshing! It’s amazing how God’s people are everywhere!”

Photo credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images