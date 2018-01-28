Inside Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo’s Plans to Raise a Religious Family

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo are keeping their Christian beliefs at the center of their parenting.

The Counting On couple announced they were expecting their first child together earlier this month, and are expecting their baby in July 2018.

Although they still have several months to figure their parenting strategy out, Jeremy has a basic idea of what the couple’s values will be as parents, as he revealed during an interview on the Calvinist Batman & Friends podcast, which he shared the link to on Twitter this weekend. During the podcast, the interviewers asked the TLC personality how parents can teach their children how to enjoy worship.

“Well, I have a family on the way here,” he said. “My wife is pregnant and due in July with our first. But I think it begins with establishing that relationship with your wife and I think just walking through the word together. If you’re abiding in Christ and walking with Christ daily, I think it can look like sharing that and opening the lines of communication about your own walk with Christ. Where are you wrestling right now? How is scripture helping you? Just opening that communication and fellowshipping with your spouse and that’s gonna translate to your children.”

He pointed out that parents should be providing a good example for their children.

“If you’re not spending the time in the work yourself, if you’re not disciplining yourself to walk with Christ in your devotional time,” Jeremy continued, “Then how do you expect to really pour into [your] family?”

Jeremy has been open about his hopes for parenthood since announcing the pregnancy.

The couple released a pregnancy video announcement through TLC, and in the clip Jeremy says, “I am praying that the baby will look like, act like, talk like, be like Jinger, and so I’ve asked everyone else to pray as well.”

He then jokingly added, “I was a little terror as a child, so I’m hoping that the little one will be as much like Jinger as possible.”

However, Jinger flipped the tables and sweetly said, “I hope that the baby will be like Jeremy. He’s just very kind and gracious.”

“When Jinger and I found out, we were very thrilled to know that we are parents and that we have a little one on the way,” Jeremy said, adding that while he thinks they’re having a boy, he would still “love to have a little princess.”

Jinger revealed that the whole experience is “super exciting,” and said, “It’s just hard to believe that we’re at this new stage in life.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @jingervuolo