Jinger Duggar Gushes Over Her Marriage, Shows off Growing Baby Bump

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is six months and counting, and completely gushing over husband Jeremy Vuolo.

The Counting On cast member took to Instagram Wednesday to show off her growing baby bump, wearing a black, mid-length dress that hugged her bump as she adoringly looked up at her husband.

“I love being married to my best friend!” she captioned the black and white image, which has since earned more than 135,000 likes and dozens of comments from fans.

In January, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together after marrying in 2016.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple said. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

The duo added, “We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.”

In April, the couple set up an obstacle course and split family members into a pink team and a blue teams in an elaborate gender reveal. One by one, a member of each time had to eat a container of ice cream before running the obstacle course. The captain of the first team to finish the race had the honor of flipping the switch on a “baby” neon light, revealing the sex, while Singer and Jeremy sprayed everyone with pink silly string.

The baby will be the first Duggar girl of her generation; Jinger’s siblings who have already started their own families have all had baby boys thus far.

The pregnancy, which Jinger has been documenting on her social media platforms, has been a dream come true for 24-year-old Jinger, who is the sixth-oldest child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s litter of kids. She and Jeremy say they’ve been eager to start a family since their engagement in 2016.

“I love kids,” Jeremy, a pastor, said at the time. “I really share Jinger’s love for children.”

However, the pair isn’t necessarily looking to add as many members to their family as Jinger’s family. “I definitely want to have children, but not sure how many,” he explained. “We’ll have to see what the Lord provides.”