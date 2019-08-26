Jinger Duggar Fans Warn Her That She Could Be Harming Her Child in New Post

Counting On fans are concerned for the wellbeing of Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo‘s 1-year-old daughter Felicity following their move to the sunny city of Los Angeles. Ever since the couple made the move from Laredo, Texas to California earlier this year, their frequent posts from their new life have been plagued with people criticizing their decision to raise their child in such a busy city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Jun 21, 2019 at 7:55pm PDT

Concern among fans was first voiced in a post shared in late June just after the family of three made the move. Vuolo shared a photo of his daughter looking at the film crew for Counting On.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Why LA! Most importantly, why California,” another criticized. “Born and raised in California and my family and I couldn’t get out fast enough! No place to raise a family! Hopefully it’s not a permanent move!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J I N G E R V U O L O (@jingervuolo) on Aug 1, 2019 at 3:44pm PDT

The criticism continued later in the month when Duggar shared a photo showing little Felicity sitting on a blanket enjoying an “afternoon snack.”

“California is a terrible place to raise a child,” one person wrote, a comment that several people seemed to agree with.

“How do you handle living in a place known for is unbelief in Jesus?” another asked, referring to the Duggar family’s conservative views.

However, it hasn’t all been harsh criticism, and many of the couple’s fans have defended their decision to relocate their family.

“California is one of the most beautiful states in America,” one person responded to the criticism. “They are in for an adventure.”

“It is no better or worse than anywhere else,” another wrote. “She will see the best of times,the worst of times – great wealth, great poverty, but excitement, conversation, willingness to accept those who live ‘off the grid’…..with loving family, her world be be a large world with her security at home!”

Duggar and her husband made the move to California so that Vuolo could begin his studies at The Master’s Seminary. They announced their plans back in March, stating that “od has made it overwhelmingly clear to us that he is leading us out of Laredo. Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary.”

The couple now live in a 2,000 square foot “contemporary” style home that boasts four bedrooms and two baths and is reportedly listed at $685,000 with rent estimated to be $4,000 per month.