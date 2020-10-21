Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Speak out on Daughter Jill Distancing Herself From the Family

✖

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are praying their relationship with daughter Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard is "healed and fully restored" after the former Counting On star came forward to share why she and her husband exited the TLC show quietly three years ago. After Jill came forward to talk about the division in her family to PEOPLE Wednesday, the 19 Kids and Counting parents released a statement to the magazine sharing their thoughts on the familial drama.

"Every family has differences of opinion and perspective at times, but families work things out," the two told PEOPLE. "We all love Jill, Derick, and their boys [Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3] very much. It is our prayer that our relationship is healed and fully restored quickly!"

Jill spoke candidly this week about leaving her family's show in 2017, explaining, "Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us." Derick, who is in his final year of law school, added, "The first few years of our marriage, we spent time and money working towards opportunities only to hit a dead end when we'd be told, 'Well, you're not allowed to do that.'" When Jill and Derick confronted their family about wanting to leave Counting On, "It didn't go over very well with anyone," the mother-of-two recalled. "By that point we'd had enough. We knew we had to pull out completely to reevaluate and get our bearings."

Jill has since moved away from some of her family's ultra-conservative beliefs, getting a nose piercing, using non-hormonal birth control, wearing pants and drinking alcohol on occasion. "Sometimes," she told PEOPLE, "it's a good thing being OK with other people not being OK." Jill is open to familial reconciliation, however. "I never expected this to happen or for it to get to this point," she admitted. "But I'm realizing I can't put a timeline on healing. I love my family and they love me. I really just have to follow God's lead and take it one day at a time."

This isn't the first time Jill has revealed the schism in her family, addressing the divide on her family's YouTube channel earlier this month. "We’re not on the best terms with some of my family. We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal," she said in a video on the channel. "We’re doing what’s best for our family right now and just working through it, I guess. We are praying and trusting God that like the timeline is his and what that looks like and everything. So we definitely appreciate your prayers, and we don’t want to go into detail."