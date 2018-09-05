Jill Zarin Debuts New Boyfriend 8 Months After Husband’s Death

Jill Zarin is stepping out with her new boyfriend, Gary Brody, attending the U.S. Open in photos captured of the couple at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Tuesday.

In the photos of the couple, Zarin cuddles up with her Pomeranian in a red casual dress while Brody looks involved in the game going on in a navy blazer and matching button-up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Someone who saw the couple there told Us Weekly Wednesday, “Jill was there with her dog and her new beau and they were hanging out together all night. They looked like a couple. They arrived and sat together, but no PDA. They looked very much together and happy.”

The former Real Housewives of New York City star has been getting back into the dating world after the death of her husband Bobby Zarin eight months ago following an extended battle with cancer.

In July, Jill told Us of dating while also mourning her husband of almost 20 years, “Gary very much respects the grieving process I am going through and has been an incredible friend to talk to. He only wants the best for me and my daughter.”

An insider at the time explained to the magazine that Brody was “not her boyfriend,” but said “the situation is evolving.”

The two appearing at the U.S. Open together makes sense, as the insider said the two had “played tennis as friends for a long time” and “have been casually hanging out for a few months.”

Comedian Heather McDonald also spoke to the publication about her friend’s new romantic interest.

“I met Gary when I was visiting her in March, I did a charity event for the Parkland survivors,” McDonald said. “She was playing tennis with him. I got to meet him. They were strictly friends, but I thought he was so funny and really delightful.”

She continued, “He had me dying laughing. It was just a friendly thing. I said ‘I think there might be something there and she said ‘No, no not at all. It has been a platonic friendship for a long time. I didn’t witness anything romantic back in March. If something is brewing now I think that’s appropriate.”

While Zarin has denied she will be replacing outgoing RHONY star Carole Radziwill and reclaiming her apple, she raised eyebrows recently with an Instagram photo of herself alongside Orange County Housewife Vicki Gunvalson, Atlanta Housewife Cynthia Bailey, and Millionaire Matchmaker star Patti Stanger outside the NBC offices with the caption, “#staytuned.”

We can’t wait to see what she has up her sleeve!

Photo credit: Gotham/GC Images, Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images