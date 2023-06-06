Jill Duggar Shares PDA Photo With Husband Derick Dillard Following 'Duggar Family Secrets' Release

Jill Duggar Dillard is "incredibly grateful" for her husband Derick Dillard following the release of Prime Video's docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. The former 19 Kids and Counting star, 32, shared a photo of herself kissing her husband to Instagram Monday, gushing over his support in the caption.

"I'm so incredibly grateful for my man @derickdillard," Jill captioned the photo of herself sharing a smooch with Derick, 34. She added, "His support means the world to me. Thanks babe!" Jill's supportive message about her husband of almost 10 years comes after the release of Prime Video's docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which investigated the Duggar family's controversial religious beliefs via the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) and how they played into Josh Duggar's child molestation accusations and child pornography conviction.

19 Kids and Counting was initially canceled in 2015 after Josh was confirmed to have molested several girls when he was a teenager – two of whom were his sisters Jill and Jessa Duggar. Jill and Jessa defended their family deciding to handle the molestation internally and through the church in an interview with Megyn Kelly at the time, but Jill revealed in Shiny Happy People that she felt pressured by her parents into publicly brushing off what happened to her.

"As far as recovery and damage control, you just feel like the burden and the weight falls on you to help, because you're the only one who can," Jill said. Derick chimed in that he wouldn't call Jill's role in the scandal's aftermath "voluntary," adding, "Basically being called on to carry out a suicide mission: You're gonna destroy yourself, but we need you to take the fall so you can carry the show forward because the show cannot fail. And they were gonna do whatever they could to get the return on their investment," even if it meant Jill would become "collateral damage."

While the family went on to film a new show, titled Counting On, Jill alleged in the docuseries that she "never received any payout" for her work on any of the TLC shows she filmed. "No check, no cash, no nothing. For seven and a half years of my adult life, I was never paid," she claimed. "We were taken advantage of." Jill's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, have denied the allegations against them, calling Shiny Happy People "derogatory and sensationalized."

Jill and Derick will dive more into their past on reality TV with their upcoming memoir, Counting the Cost, due out this year. In the book, Jill said they will speak candidly about "the challenges we have faced, including lack of respect for boundaries, greed, manipulation, and betrayal." She added, "Thanks to time, tears, truth, and therapy, God has begun to heal our wounds into scars. Though we would have never chosen this path, and it has cost us dearly, we want to use our voice to show others that there is hope beyond the pain."