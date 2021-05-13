Jill Duggar Poses in Swimwear as She Preps for Summer

✖

Jill Duggar Dillard is ready to catch some sun! As the temperatures start to rise, the former 19 Kids and Counting alum treated fans to a bit of a swimsuit modelling photoshoot. On Instagram Wednesday, the happily married mom of two shared a gallery of images of her showing off different swimsuits from a small business called ModLi as she modeled in her backyard.

Dillard captioned the post, "swimwear!! It's almost that time of year!" In the gallery of images, Dillard donned a number floral of swimsuits, srtiking different poses as she caught some rays and enjoyed some downtime at home. The post generated plenty of comments, with Dillard even jumping in to reveal that her husband, Derrick Dillard, snapped the photos. When one fan said she looked "happy and cute," Dillard sweetly quipped, "I was looking at my hubby...he makes me smile."

While the post shocked some fans, as the Duggars are renowned for the modest clothing and are rarely seen in swimsuits, Dillard has long been known to be a rule breaker. She previously revealed that she doesn't shy away from having an occasional cocktail, and in September 2020, she shocked fans when she revealed that she and her husband use non-hormonal birth control. Dillard later opened up about their decision to PEOPLE, crediting it to a "shift" in mindset away from her family's beliefs.

Speaking to the outlet, Dillard revealed that "growing up, it was ingrained in me that if you don't have as many kids as you're able to, that there's something wrong with that." While she said "children are a blessing," that doesn't "mean that at all costs, you should have as many kids as possible," explaining that she came to feel that "it wasn't wrong if you decide as a couple that it's best for you to wait." She added that she believes "you need to do what's healthiest and best for your family."

Of course, Dillard isn't alone in shifting away from her family's more conservative viewpoints. Earlier in May, her sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, discussed her decision to start wearing pants. In her new book with husband Jeremy Vuolo, The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God, she wrote that she "had a set of standards that I took as givens" growing up, though as she got older, she began to "reexamine" those beliefs, finding that her "convictions were changing." She said she "realized that biblical modesty is deeper and more profound than wearing skirts instead of pants" and "isn't only about what you wear. It's about the position of your heart."