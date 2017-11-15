Jill (Duggar) Dillard Breaks Family Rule Following Husband’s Firing From TLC

The same day husband Derick Dillard was fired by TLC for his second transphobic rant, Counting On cast member Jill (Duggar) Dillard was spotted breaking one of the Duggars’ cardinal rules.

In a photo of Jill and Derick Dillard at an amusement park in Ohio, the 26-year-old was photographed wearing jeans.

In her incredibly conservative independent Baptist family, women are forbidden from wearing pants or skirts that come above the knee. While sister Jinger has pretty regularly broken that rule since her marriage to Jeremey Vuolo, Jill has stuck fast to the rules.

According to the fan group who posted the pants photo, Jill’s scandalous outfit was worn on the same day TLC announced her husband had been fired from any further appearances on Counting On.

Derick was fired this weekend after tweeting once again about transgender teen Jazz Jennings, who has her own show on TLC, I Am Jazz.

Derick has been reprimanded in the past for going after the teen, calling her a “non-reality” and repeatedly misgendering her.

This weekend, he tweeted about her once again, causing TLC to almost immediately cut ties with the missionary.

I pity Jazz, 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) November 9, 2017

Since then, Derick has continued to tweet in defiance, and fans are theorizing that Jill’s pant-wearing could be a part of that defiance.

“I never in a trillion years thought I’d see Jilly Muffin in pants!” one fan commented.

“I’m a little less suprised/excited about Jill than I was about Jinger,” another said. “Jill strikes me as a follower — one whose decisions are made for her. Jinger, on the other hand, is way more spunky and free-thinking. Jill is simply following Jinger since she’s now convinced that God won’t strike you down for wearing pants.”