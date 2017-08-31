Jill (Duggar) and Derick Dillard Reveal ‘Big News’

Jill (Duggar) and her husband, Derick of TLC‘s Counting On have some “big news” to announce.

BIG NEWS about our next step in ministry! *Visit the link in my bio!* A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Duggar daughter revealed she and her husband, Derick will be serving through a program at their home church called, the Cross Church School of Ministry.

In an entry to the site written by Derick, the two say they are “excited” about the opportunity to further their ministry development.

The news was also announced on the official Duggar family website, stating that Derick will be joining a “one-year residential ministry experience that prepares leaders for life, ministry, and Gospel advancement globally.”

This announcement comes on the heels of what sources at OK! Magazine revealed about the Dillards no longer being a part of the TLC reality series following Derick’s transphobic rants against transgender teenager, Jazz Jennings. Sources claim the network, “was not pleased” with his transphobic comments and “may be looking to axe him and his family from the show.”

Earlier this month, Dillard took to social media to bully 16-year-old Jazz, saying her reality show on the network they share was an “oxymoron,” saying her “reality” follows a “non-reality.” He went on to say that “transgender is a myth” as “gender is not fluid, it’s ordained by God.”

While fans and advocates for the LGBT community shot back at Dillard, he tried to clarify his remarks, but instead made it worse by replying with the male pronoun, writing, “I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here.”

The source at OK! explained, “My feeling is that they’ll probably get axed soon because of this Jazz situation. [Derick] opened up a can of worms that he never, ever, ever should’ve cracked a lid on.”