Jessica Simpson Fans Have Words for Nick Lachey After ‘DWTS’ Comments

Jessica Simpson fans took some digs at Nick Lachey after his latest Dancing With the Stars performance.

Lachey delivered an emotional dance and accompanying comments that was all about his love for wife and fellow contestant Vanessa Lachey.

He opened up abut finally being able to start a family with someone, and Simpson fans reminded him he was once married to the pop singer and in a position to start one.

“Hey Nick Lachey… let’s not act like you weren’t married to the gorgeous Jessica Simpson,” fan Kira Capri wrote. “I’m still hurt over this break up.”

Another wrote, “Guess Jessica Simpson wasn’t family material.”

Lachey and Simpson were married from 2002 to 2006. They were a pop music power couple and had their lives documented on the MTV reality series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

