Jessa Duggar Seewald Posts Late Grandma Mary Tribute Photo With Baby Ivy

Jessa Duggar is paying tribute to her late grandma, Mary Duggar, with an emotional post.

On Tuesday, just two days after her grandmother’s passing, the Counting On star took to Instagram to pay her respects, sharing a brand new photo of the late 78-year-old holding great-grandchild Ivy Jane Seewald, whom she shares a birthday with.

Mary Duggar, the mother of Jim Bob Duggar, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 9 at the age of 78, the Duggar family announced. At this time, her cause of death is unclear.

Jessa’s tweet included a link to a touching post titled “A Tribute to Grandma,” in which she candidly wrote about Mary.

“It didn’t matter who you were, she was ‘Grandma’ to you,” the post began. “That’s most often how she would introduce herself. ‘Hi, I’m Grandma!’ Everybody called her Grandma.”

“She took a genuine interest in people. She would converse with you in a way that made you feel special and loved and cared about,” she continued. “She had a knack for remembering details, and the next time she saw you, she would inquire about things told to her in past conversations.

Jessa went on to explain that her grandmother, who is survived by 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, “was so excited about the many new great-grandbabies due this coming fall and winter, and it never got old for her.”

“She welcomed each new baby with joy and would hold them with such tenderness and delight. We will keep her stories and memories alive for these little ones, but we’re sad that they will not have the blessing of knowing her in person as we have,” she wrote.

In the post, Jessaremembered her grandmother as “an exhorter,” “a successful businesswoman,” and someone who “gave in secret. She was like an angel, going around and blessing others.”

“As we look back and reflect on the gift God gave us in Grandma Duggar, we are so grateful. How we wish we would’ve hugged her more, said ‘I love you’ more, and spoken more of these sentiments to her while she was here with us,” she wrote. “She was deeply loved, and she impacted the lives of so many people.”

“While we weep over our loss, we realize that she has been united with the person she loved more than anyone here on this earth. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord,” she concluded. “We love you, Grandma.”