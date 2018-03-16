Jessa Duggar Not Pregnant With Baby No. 3

The Duggar family is setting the record straight on a rumor buzzing around the internet.

Jessa (Duggar) and husband Ben Seewald are not expecting their third child, despite earlier reports. A Duggar family spokesperson told E! News exclusively that Jessa is not pregnant.

Earlier this week, a report from In Touch reported that Jessa was four months along and would be making an announcement in April, according to an anonymous source. It should be noted no one in the Duggar family confirmed that report.

As it turns out, Jessa and Ben are too busy parenting their two kids, Henry, 13 months, and Spurgeon, 2, to think about more kids.

“Right now we have two kids and there’s two of us, so it’s man-to-man coverage. When we have more, we’ll have to switch it up to a zone defense!” Ben joked to PEOPLE magazine last year, with Jessa adding that they may be expanding their family in non-biological method

“It will be a little while since we just had a baby, but adopting and fostering to adopt is very much in our hearts,” Jessa said.

Some fans think they are “overdue” for another pregnancy and even insisted that Ben’s hand placement on Jessa’s stomach in a Duggar family photo signified that baby number three was on the way.

In the photo, Ben is seemingly cradling Jessa’s stomach — and paired with a loose-fitting dress, fans are convinced that Jessa is sporting what would be her third baby bump.

“So when will Jessa be making her announcement too? She totally looks preggers too!” a fan commented on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Jessa’s sister, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is expecting her first child with husband Jeremy Vuolo, with Kendra Caldwell and Joe Duggar welcoming their first baby as well. Plus, Joy-Anna (Duggar) and Austin Forsyth already welcomed their first child in February.

In February, Jinger shared an 18-week baby bump update on Instagram, revealing that baby Vuolo is about the size of a bell pepper.

Jinger and husband Jeremy Vuolo first announced they were expecting their first child together in January, revealing soon after their July 2018 due date. The couple was married in November 2016.