Jessa Duggar Reveals New Photos of Baby Ivy Jane, and Fans Are Weighing in

Less than a week after welcoming her third child with husband Ben Seewald, Jessa Duggar cannot help but gush over newborn daughter Ivy Jane on social media.

The Counting On star and newly-minted mom of three took to Instagram on Thursday to share a fresh batch of images from her daughter’s first days of life, including a photo of her and her husband staring lovingly at their bundle of joy and several other photos of baby Ivy gazing up at them.

“We are over the moon,” Duggar captioned the gallery of images. “#BabySeewald3 Ivy Jane Seewald.”

The sweet new shots were met with a round of oohs and ahhs from followers, who flocked to the comments section to write equally as sweet messages.

“Congrats mama and dada! That little Ivy is such a cute little bundle of joy,” one person wrote.

“I see her big brothers in that sweet little face,” another added, referring to the couple’s two other children, sons Spurgeon Elliot and Henry Wilberforce. “She’s gonna be another cute kid for sure!”

“She is perfect!!!!” chimed a third. “So happy you got a little girl! You will love all the bows and pink.”

Duggar and Seewald had welcomed their little girl, their first daughter, on Sunday, May 26, though they waited to announce her birth until that Tuesday.

“Ivy Jane Seewald was welcomed into the world Sunday, May 26th,” the announcement read. “We were getting ready for church when my water broke, and we were thinking ‘Well, I guess we have a change of plans! After three and a half hours of labor, Ivy was born at 5:57pm. Her due date was June 5th, and since both of our boys went five days past their due date, we thought we would go late again. We were so surprised when she came two weeks earlier than her brothers.”

“We definitely weren’t expecting that! Ivy was born at home weighing 7lbs 14oz and 20 1/2 inches long,” the statement continued. “She feels so tiny compared to her siblings! Spurgeon was born at nearly 10lbs, and Henry close to 9lbs. We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!”

The couple, who had announced that they were expecting in January, had opted to break with tradition when it came to their little girl’s name. While both of their older children were given monikers with religious ties, Ivy has no biblical or religious connection.