Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald Reveal Why They Chose Ivy Jane Name, Meaning

Just a week after welcoming their third child together, Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald are revealing the special meaning behind newborn daughter Ivy Jane’s name.

The couple, who welcomed their youngest child on May 26, appeared in a video shared to their website on June 3, where they opened up about everything from the birth to their first days with their daughter. The couple also opened up on just why they opted to go with the name Ivy, revealing that they drew inspiration from British royalty.

“Ivy Jane. We just liked those two names, Jessa and I talked about it beforehand this time around,” Seewald said. “We actually had a name picked out before she was born. We liked the way those names flowed together and with her middle name, Jane, she’s actually named after Lady Jane Grey, who was a young lady who was queen of England for a short time during the 1500s. She’s a very inspirational character to us.”

According to BBC, Lady Jane Grey, the great-granddaughter of Henry VII through her mother, Lady Frances Brandon, was nominal Queen of England for just nine days, reigning from July 10 until July 19, 1553 to prevent the accession of the Catholic Mary Tudor.

The littlest Duggar’s first name, Ivy, was a peculiar one for the couple, as the famous TLC family typically favors monikers with religious ties, as was the case with their two older children.

Eldest son Spurgeon Elliot was named after Baptist preacher Charles Spurgeon, whose teachings had a major impact on Duggar and Seewald. Elliot, his middle name, pays homage to Christian missionaries Jim and Elisabeth Elliot.

Their middle child, son Henry Wilberforce, was named after Matthew Henry, a minister and author, as well as abolitionist William Wilberforce.

Meanwhile, Ivy is only mentioned a single time in the Bible and in reference to the plant, though her middle name, Jane, holds more religious significance. According to Baby Names Pedia, Jane is of Hebrew origin and means “Yahweh is gracious, Yahweh is merciful.” The name is also a derivative of Johanna, the wife of King Herod Antipas’ steward.

Although Duggar and Seewald opted to break tradition with their little girl’s name, it remains to be seen whether or not other members of the TLC family will follow suit. Currently, Joy-Anna Duggar, Lauren Duggar and Anna Duggar are expecting. Cousin Amy Duggar is also pregnant with her first child with husband Dillon King.

Counting On will return to TLC this fall.