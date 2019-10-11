‘Jersey Shore’: Who Is Angelina Pivarnick?

Anyone who’s watched Jersey Shore knows who Angelina Pivarnick is, with the “dirty little hamster” bringing some of the most memorable moments to the show since its first season to her reappearance on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. But with the OG cast member’s role in co-star Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s dramatic split from boyfriend Zack Carpinello after Thursday’s episode of the MTV series, some more casual viewers are looking for a refresher.

Pivarnick, now 33, was one of the original Jersey Shore roommates alongside Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Vinny Guadagnino, but left the house in episode three after refusing to go to work with the rest of the cast. She returned for Season 2, but left again midway through the season after fights with Sorrentino and Polizzi.

Now an EMT and engaged to fiancé Chris Larangeira, Pivarnick has appeared on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, where Pivarnick still has a talent for stirring up drama. In Thursday’s episode of the MTV reboot, Pivarnick initially came for Farley’s boyfriend after he asked about her sex life in front of the rest of the crew, but didn’t shy away from him at the club that night when he began to touch her butt and wrap his arms around her while Farley was down for the count.

“One minute he’s asking me about my sex life, the next minute he’s grabbing me!” she told the camera as the scene played out in the club. “He doesn’t know what boundaries are. This is gonna be a problem.”

Farley, for her part, was shocked watching the footage back, taking to Instagram to slam her then-boyfriend and friend.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” she wrote in a note Thursday evening. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

“For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me,” she added. “My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Photo credit: Jim Spellman/FilmMagic