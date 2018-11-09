‘Jersey Shore’: Vinny Guadagnino Slams ‘Obsessed’ Angelina Pivarnick in Heated Fight

The tension between Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick finally boiled over in Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

After alternately flirting and fighting all season long (reminiscent of their infamous hook-up years ago), the two reality stars’ relationship came to a head in a rare show of anger from Guadagnino. After Pivarnick, engaged at the time, continually tried to dance on him and egg him on during a night out with the Shore gang, the “Keto Guido” found himself the victim of Pivarnick’s drunken yelling and groping.

“I don’t know what to say about this girl,” he said in a confessional. “I’m done. I’m done.”

The next day, things between the two were tense, especially after Pivarnick admitted she would sleep with her co-star again if she wasn’t engaged.

“The girl is just, she’s not all there,” he said. “I don’t care if you’re drunk, don’t come at me!”

Despite apologizing the next day, Pivarnick went back at Guadagnino during a family dinner.

“You literally want to marry me. That’s what it is,” she told a shocked Guadagnino, who fired back, “Yes, I want to marry you — you solved the code. Now can you please just never talk to me again?”

“Don’t be a jerk-off, ’cause I will f—ing come at you,” she warned. “You’re so obsessed with yourself, it’s sick.”

“No, you’re obsessed with me. Because you keep talking about me,” he replied

“Get over yourself. No one gives a s— about you, Vin,” Pivarnick said accusingly. “You’re on my d—. If I had a d—, you’d be on it right now.”

“Wait, wait, wait. You were literally on my d— last night,” Guadagnino replied, referencing her sitting on his lap at the club the night before and escalating into yelling, telling her to never talk to him again. The change in demeanor shocked the rest of the Jersey Shore crew, including Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who told the cameras, “I’ve never seen Vinny get mad. And he’s f—ing pissed right now.”

But Pivarnick still didn’t get it.

“I don’t know what the f— his deal is with me,” she said in a confessional later. “I feel like Vinny’s self-righteous attitude definitely sets me off, and he’s not fun. I don’t even know why the f— he’s on this vacation, to be honest with you.”

