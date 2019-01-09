‘Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino Slams Lindsay Lohan for Blowing Him Off During Photo Op

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino recently slammed Lindsay Lohan for blowing him off during a photo op.

Guadagnino took to his Instagram Stories thread to lament the encounter, accusing Lohan of avoiding him at the premiere of her new MTV series Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

“I tried to get a picture with Lindsay because I wanted to say, ‘That’s how you get a picture with Lindsay Lohan in Mykonos, b—,” the 31-year-old Jersey Shore star said in a post. “She gave me the whole ‘one minute’ meaning like, ‘That was a no.’ It was like a soft no.”

“Don’t f—ing ‘one minute’ me. Like I’ve one minuted people before I know what ‘one min’ means,” he said, then going on to quip. “So I didn’t get the picture with her, so that’s how you get denied for a picture by Lindsay Lohan in Mykonos, b—.”

Lohan recently opened up about the new series, telling Entertainment Weekly that she hoped the new reality show would give audiences a new impression of her and her skills.

“This is a time for me to just show people that the past is the past and we’re only moving forward,” she said, then going on to explain that she enjoyed getting to work one-on-one with young people in an employer-employee setting.

“It was definitely a juxtaposed position that I was put in, and I really appreciate that and admire it because these kids also have their own issues they’re going through in those moments, and I got to have some insight and get to know these people,” Lohan shared

“Two of the girls that work with us had an argument over this guy. I said, ‘Look, we’re supposed to stick together; we’re women! You have a beautiful opportunity in life. You’re here for the right reasons, so you have to be friends with each other,’” the actress continued.

“To actually hear a story from someone is something that we forget to do all the time,” Lohan also said. “This show really explores other sides to people and how I can share my past with them [to] help them.”

The Mean Girls star also spoke to Us Weekly about her new reality series, confessing that she was very anxious about the endeavour.

“Well, it’s always what people are going to say about it. It’s a risk I was willing to take. And also what all the VIP hosts were going to be like because I wasn’t ready for it yet,” Lohan said, adding, “I never really cared about who’s rooting against me. I know I’m a strong person.”

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.