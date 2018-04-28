‘Jersey Shore’: Vinny Guadagnino Responds to Claims of Inappropriate Behavior Towards Snooki

Jersey Shore cast member Vinny Guadagnino is combating claims he was trying to “ruin” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s marriage during a recent action some say was inappropriate.

During a recent episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Guadagnino jokingly danced on Snooki, to which she responded with an outburst. The pair had a heated discussion about boundaries and how Guadagnino’s action could have ruined her marriage to Jionni LaValle.

Guadagnino talked with TooFab to downplay the fight, which he claims was not really like what was shown on MTV.

“Just looking back on it, I’m just like, ‘Oh, wow, that happened and that was a storyline the whole time,’” Guadagnino said. “I had no idea that that was gonna be a thing. Me and Nicole’s fight felt like just a little tiff that we had on an afternoon, and it ended up being like this whole big, dramatic thing.”

He also cleared up the entire situation that caused the fight. The MTV personality claims he was not actually “grinding” on Snooki, despite what it appeared like on camera. He was jokingly performing the motion next to her to make light of the situation.

“I didn’t even make contact with her, so I was not grinding,” he said. “I was pretty much emulating grinding, like, ‘Haha we’re not allowed to be sitting next to each other, so I’m gonna run over to you and dance.’ I knew I was gonna get that reaction, especially being drunk, so I’m kind of a smartass. I would never really touch Nicole or do anything inappropriate or cross any lines like that.”

One reason this was such a controversy was because not only is Snooki married with two children, but she and Guadagnino, 30, hooked up on the original Jersey Shore run.

“Me and Nicole had like a one-night stand or two one-night stands like 6 years ago,” Guadagnino said. “We’ve never really had any feelings for each other. I do love Nicole, though — as a friend. There was never any feelings there, so the reactions you’re getting are from her just knowing that this is gonna be on TV and things can be chopped and screwed and manipulated to look certain ways.”

Aside from the hate thrown at Guadagnino, Snooki, 30, also got a dose of online hate. Some felt that she overreacted to his actions, since they were done in jest.

“All of Twitter basically yelled at Nicole and was like, ‘What’re you doing? He’s not doing anything. Get over it,’ which I don’t necessarily agree with,” Guadagnino said. “I have to defend her a little bit, but I was safe, so that’s all that matters.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.