‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino to Star in New ‘Vegas Pool Party’ MTV Show

Get ready for even more fist pumping! MTV announced Tuesday that it would be expanding the Jersey Shore franchise with a spinoff starring Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino as they take on Sin City itself. Slated to premiere in 2020, the new show’s working title is DJ Pauly D and Vinny’s Vegas Pool Party, the network revealed.

According to MTV, following their attempt at finding love on Double Shot at Love, DelVecchio and Gudagnino “will head to the entertainment capital of the world as they give their friends a shot at the Vegas life.”

The two reality stars certainly have been spending a lot of time living it up in Las Vegas as of late, with Pauly D’s two-year residency at Drai’s Beachclub kicking off this year and the “Keto Guido” taking it all off during a Chippendale’s residency.

It’s this expertise the two will be bringing to their new series, the network revealed: “Between Pauly D’s successful DJ residency and Vinny entertaining the masses on the strip, the two will help teach their friends the definition of work hard, play hard in the infamous locale.”

Since making their debut on the original Jersey Shore, the MTV BFFs have made a return to the spotlight with Jersey Shore Family Vacation, as well as their Double Shot dating show earlier this year. But having their pick of a home filled with beautiful girls wasn’t as easy as the friends first thought it would be.

“It was difficult!” DelVecchio told PEOPLE ahead of the series’ premiere. “You have 20 women and they’re dating both of us. I spend time with one, and the other ones are all looking at me — they’re judging. I leave that one to go to another one, and then that one is like, ‘Why did you leave me?!’ My head was spinning the whole time.”

“It was weird for two reasons,” Guadagnino added. “One, it would cause drama, so of course people would be upset and jealous. Then there was this other weird part where you would hook up or kiss [someone], and those girls were all friends with each other! It got really weird. Like, are you guys buddy buddy after that?”

“Kissing one of them was a nightmare,” DelVecchio chimed in. “They would run and throw it in the other girls’ faces. I could only imagine spending the night [with one of them]. It was too much drama to even attempt to do that. There were hookups, but we had to be delicate in that house.”

“It was almost like dangling it in front of their faces,” he added. “I felt weird spending time with just one with all the others gossiping.”

DJ Pauly D and Vinny’s Vegas Pool Party is slated for 2020 on MTV.

