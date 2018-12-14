‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Accuse Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Girlfriend Jen Harley of Faking Robbery

Something about Jen Harley’s story about being robbed isn’t adding up for the Jersey Shore cast.

In Thursday’s Season 2 finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was horrified to get a call from his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, with whom he shares daughter Ariana, saying she had woken up to find her house being robbed by a man who took her phone before dropping a box of bullets in the backyard.

While Ortiz-Magro had been staying away from his ex after she was arrested for dragging him behind her car, he was immediately concerned for the safety of his child, asking Harley to stay at his house while he organized security.

For the rest of the Jersey Shore cast, the story seemed a little off, with Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino taking it upon themselves to break the news they thought Harley was plotting to get Ortiz-Magro to talk to her again with a fake story.

“I’ll be honest with you, I think I’ m gonna have to be the one to try and find a way to tell Ronnie that Jen is full of s— and her story, it’s not really adding up right now.”

But Ortiz-Magro wasn’t sold, telling his roommates, “She wouldn’t do that—tell a lie about getting robbed.”

Guadagnino wasn’t sure why lying about something would be outside of Harley’s wheelhouse, however.

“She’s done so many crazy things to you, why would it be impossible to lie to you about this?” he asked later. “I think he just conjures up stories in his head of her being a trustworthy person.”

Prior to Thursday’s episode airing, Harley took to Instagram Wednesday to stand behind her story and slam the Jersey Shore cast for questioning it.

“I love how everyone wants to talk s— on me in the clip I just seen on [Jersey Shore] the night I got robbed,” Harley wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “I did not call Ron expecting it to be broadcasted on tv I didn’t even know about it until now. 4 of my neighbors got robbed that night I work up to a man in my house with my Daughter there and my friends 14 year old daughter.”

She continued, “I don’t see how this situation has become your entertainment or a reason to call me crazy bc the cast wants to talk s— about me!!”

“That situation was very real and I don’t even feel like I should have to even explain this to anyone of it’s anyone’s business,” Harley concluded. “So [f— you] to all of you who want to call me a liar and talk s— over soemthing horriable (sic) That happen to me that’s out of my control.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation will return for a third season in 2019.

Photo credit: MTV