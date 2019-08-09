‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Chipped Teeth Draw Concern From Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino

Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino noticed that his friend and co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had some chipped teeth, which drew some concerns. In a clip reported on by Distractify, Sorrentino inquired about how Ortiz-Magro is doing. “Listen, I’ve been seeing some s–t lately, you know, on the ‘Gram and what not,’ ” he said, then asking, “Is everything cool?” As Ortiz-Magro attempts to explain, the clip cuts to Sorrentino in a video confessional, saying, “This mothaf—a got no teeth?”

After cameras caught Sorrentino really noticing Ortiz-Magro’s chipped teeth, he adds, “Straight one, two to take out the bottom teeth,” then going on to say, “Ron, I love you, but take 20K back from Jen and get some new teeth.”

As fans know, Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend Jen Harley have had a notoriously rocky relationship, with Harley even being charged and arrested for domestic battery after the pair had an altercation.

If you asked us ten years ago who one of Mike's best men would be, Ronnie is the last person we would've ever guessed! 😅 Tomorrow night, it's getting real when @ItsTheSituation and @RealRonnieMagro sit down before the wedding on a 2-hour #JSFamilyVacation event.

In early January, Ortiz-Magro alleged to police that Harley threw a glass ashtray at him, and that it hit him in the face. There were reportedly pictures showing the reality TV star with a split lip and swollen nose. As the episodes were filmed sometime ago — considering Sorrentino is currently behind bars on a tax evasion conviction — the clip seems to suggest that Ortiz-Magro’s chipped teeth are a the result of this altercation.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley have been on-again-off-again since 2017, but the couple — who also shares a young daughter — are currently together.

In the clip, Sorrentino also asked Ortiz-Magro about Harley and their daughter being at his wedding.

“I definitely think Jen and the baby being at the wedding is a good thing in my relationship just because I want both of my families to mesh together,” Ortiz-Magro said in a confessional interview. “But I just feel like every time I bring Jen around it just becomes a big joke of some sort. So it’s like, I don’t know what to do.”

