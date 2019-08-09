Reality

‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Chipped Teeth Draw Concern From Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino

Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino noticed that his friend and co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had some chipped teeth, which drew some concerns. In a clip reported on by Distractify, Sorrentino inquired about how Ortiz-Magro is doing. “Listen, I’ve been seeing some s–t lately, you know, on the ‘Gram and what not,’ ” he said, then asking, “Is everything cool?” As Ortiz-Magro attempts to explain, the clip cuts to Sorrentino in a video confessional, saying, “This mothaf—a got no teeth?”

After cameras caught Sorrentino really noticing Ortiz-Magro’s chipped teeth, he adds, “Straight one, two to take out the bottom teeth,” then going on to say, “Ron, I love you, but take 20K back from Jen and get some new teeth.”

As fans know, Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend Jen Harley have had a notoriously rocky relationship, with Harley even being charged and arrested for domestic battery after the pair had an altercation.

In early January, Ortiz-Magro alleged to police that Harley threw a glass ashtray at him, and that it hit him in the face. There were reportedly pictures showing the reality TV star with a split lip and swollen nose. As the episodes were filmed sometime ago — considering Sorrentino is currently behind bars on a tax evasion conviction — the clip seems to suggest that Ortiz-Magro’s chipped teeth are a the result of this altercation.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley have been on-again-off-again since 2017, but the couple — who also shares a young daughter — are currently together.

In the clip, Sorrentino also asked Ortiz-Magro about Harley and their daughter being at his wedding.

“I definitely think Jen and the baby being at the wedding is a good thing in my relationship just because I want both of my families to mesh together,” Ortiz-Magro said in a confessional interview. “But I just feel like every time I bring Jen around it just becomes a big joke of some sort. So it’s like, I don’t know what to do.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

