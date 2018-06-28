‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Blood Smeared on Car After Jen Harley Dragging Incident

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s blood appears to be smeared on the side of his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley’s car after she reportedly dragged him with the vehicle Sunday night during an intense argument.

See photos of the bloody vehicle here from TMZ.

In photos obtained by TMZ of the car after the incident, blood can be seen on the outside of the car that the news outlet reports Harley was driving when she and Ortiz-Magro got into an argument that turned physical. Blood also covers the interior console in a photo of the interior of the car.

During the incident, Harley allegedly struck Ortiz-Magro in the face while she was driving them and their 2-month-old daughter Ariana home from a barbecue in Las Vegas, a source told Us Weekly. She was reportedly driving “so erratically” that she drove over a median, allegedly giving three of the vehicle’s four wheels flat tires. One flat tire can be seen in the photos.

“Jen was driving so erratically that three out of her four tires were flat. She drove over a median,” a source told Us Weekly.

After Ortiz-Magro begged Harley to let him out of the car, he reportedly became stuck in his seatbelt and she took off again, dragging him along with the car.

“Ronnie’s face was bloodied and bruised, and he’s got a nasty road rash,” the source said.

Harley was arrested by Las Vegas police after the incident on domestic battery charges. She was later released from jail on $3,000 bail.

Sunday’s incident was just the latest in a string of recent domestic violence instances; earlier this month, police responded when Harley allegedly spit on and hit Ortiz-Magro during an argument while filming season 2 of MTV‘s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Considering the escalation of the incident Sunday, as well as Ortiz-Magro’s alleged injuries, his friends reportedly have told the Jersey Shore star to stay away from his ex, citing his safety as well as his daughter’s. TMZ reports that friends say he has been trying to foster a good relationship with Harley so that she doesn’t try for full custody of their daughter. However, his friends encouraged him to take legal action in the matter after her arrest Sunday night.

The couple recently called off their tumultuous relationship and have been trying to co-parent Ariana together. However, things aren’t going as swimmingly as they’d hoped.

“Ronnie and Jen have been fighting over their daughter,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Ronnie has been filming the show in Vegas the last couple of days and Jen wouldn’t tell him where their daughter is. She showed up to the hotel where they were filming. Jen lunged, spit and shoved Ronnie. Hotel security got involved, who then called the Las Vegas police department.”

It’s unclear how much of the drama will be featured on the second season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which is currently in production.