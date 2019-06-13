‘Jersey Shore’ Star Pauly D Wows Fans Sporting Gel-Free Hair in Rare Photo

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio gave fans a look at his gel-free hair in a new selfie that left his social media followers in awe.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star took to Twitter Wednesday to share a new steamy shirtless photo, showing off his broad shoulders and gel-free hair.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Haters Will Say It’s Sweat, No Gel, Beard, Chest Hair, Outside :)” the MTV star wrote in the caption alongside the photo.

Fans of the Double Shot at Love star replied quickly to the photo and gushed over his good looks, also sharing their shock at seeing his hair without gel for the first time.

“You look so good with your hair like this!” one fan commented.

“Honestly your hair looks way better without all that crap in it,” another one wrote.

A third fan commented: “Sweet lord he is perfect”

Other fans complimented his photo-taking and use of filters in the sultry selfie.

“I think I like you better this way!” One user commented.

“Your skin is honestly 100,” another fan gushed.

Another fan addressed his “haters” comment, writing: “@DJPaulyD listen sweetie you don’t have any haters out there!!! They’re jealous!! @DJPaulyD not only are you very intelligent! The best DJ ever! So Kind! So sweet! @DJPaulyD dude you made it! You are a complete success!! Young! So much more to conquer @MTVShows xo”

“And STEAMY….YOU FORGOT STEAMY….IM MELTING just looking,” another user wrote.

The new photo comes as Pauly D continues his search for love along with best friend Vinny Guadagnino on the MTV dating show. The latest episode saw the remaining ladies accompanying the DJ to gigs, and saw contestant Nikki admit she was in love with the Jersey Shore star.

The steamy shot also comes a few months since reports surfaced the MTV personality has had some help keeping his figure. The Blast reported back in March that Pauly D had undergone an abdominal etching treatment‚ which helps highlight existing muscle by removing fat around them, helping him showcase his washboard abs.

The reality show is a reboot of MTV’s previous dating show, A Shot at Love. The original show featured twins Rikki and Vikki and was a spinoff of Tila Tequila’s show, A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila.

Double Shot at Love With Pauly D & Vinny airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.