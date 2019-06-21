‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Fears ‘Onset of Mastitis’ Following Birth of Son Angelo

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is opening up about her postpartum struggles.

The Jersey Shore star recently shared on her Instagram Story that she “felt the onset of mastitis starting” three weeks after giving birth to her third child, son Angelo James.

“Had the worst chills and fever the other night & I’ve been pumping and feeding my boobs off all day,” Polizzi wrote on top of a selfie featuring the new mom looking sleepy, captured by PEOPLE. “Jesus take the wheel.”

According to Mayo Clinic, mastitis is a condition resulting in build-up of milk the breast duct as breast tissue inflames, sometimes leading to infections.

“The inflammation results in breast pain, swelling, warmth and redness. You might also have fever and chills,” the organization writes.

Despite her postpartum issues, Polizzi is staying positive after welcoming Angelo, even adopting one item of clothing she got from the hospital to her closet.

Polizzi has been open with her fans about her postpartum struggles, previously sharing a photo of her diaper routine and joking that she would include it in her next clothing line.

She previously spoke about different side effects she had been dealing with after birth.

“You definitely need these guys. Hazel pads for your butthole. Here’s my underwears, my pads, my squirt bottle. Pray for me,” she reportedly wrote in one post in a past Stories thread.

“My feet are swollen, I’m wearing a diaper, my son just peed and s–t on me twice and my sciatica is acting up,” Polizzi added. “Hello postpartum.”

The reality star also caught criticism from fans after flouting her post-baby body on Instagram and saying she planned on working out to bring her body back to its pre-pregnancy weight just four days after giving birth.

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but don’t attack me for wanting to become strong and fit again after my pregnancy,” she wrote in the caption of a mirror selfie showing off her body in track pants and a sports bra.

“My boobs are leaking and pulsating, my butthole is sore and my cramps are unbearable & I’m still wearing a diaper the size of Texas,” Polizzi added. “Postpartum is a bitch. But I’m allowed to look on the bright side of things and want to get back into shape. Don’t punish me for that.”

She returned to Instagram earlier this week saying she would be returning to the gym after four weeks, and sharing her excitement to get back into the gym.

Polizzi gave birth to Angelo James LaValle on May 30. He joins siblings Lorenzo Domonic LaValle and Giovanna Marie LaValle. The Jersey Shore star shares her children with husband Jionni LaValle, whom she married in 2014.