‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Teams up With Ex for Epic Family Halloween Costume

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley has teamed up with her ex for an epic family Halloween costume-theme.

As revealed on her YouTube channel, Farley and her estranged husband Roger Mathews got together and dressed their family up as characters from Disney’s Moana, with Mathews as the demigod Maui, and their daughter Meilani as Moana herself.

“This year, we’re going with Bubby’s [Farley’s two-year-old son Greyson] favorite movie,” the 32-year-old mother of two explained in her video. “Literally, he carries his Maui doll everywhere.”

Farley and Mathews announced their separation last month, citing the cause as “irreconcilable differences.”

“The split was a long time coming,” a source close to the couple told Us Weekly shortly after the announcement. “Everyone was hoping they’d work it out, but it didn’t happen.”

Mathews is reportedly not ready to give up just yet, however, as the outlet noted that he has made efforts to show Farley that he wants to reconcile. “8 years together total. 3006 days together,” he wrote in the caption of an Oct. 18 Instagram post. “Not one of them was a flawless day. Not one of them would I change.”

In September, Mathews spoke candidly about the couple splitting, saying in an Instagram video, “My wife filed for divorce, it’s true.”

“There’s no cheating or any dumb s— or any juicy detail. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into … and [it was] not a good one. I don’t blame her. I’m not done fighting. I’m gonna win my wife back. I’m gonna win her affection back, I’m gonna win her love back … We’re in counseling, so there is hope. It ain’t over till the fat lady sings,” he added.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Life, Farley spoke about taking Meilani on vacation, and how good it was for the two of them.

“Meilani is seriously living her best life,” Farley told the site. “We took her to see a castle, she has tried different foods. It’s so nice having the opportunity to experience this with my daughter. We toured Barcelona, saw famous historical landmarks, went to the beach, and tried local food.”

She also shared the trip allowed her time to work closely on researching ingredients for her Naturally Woww wellness products.

“This process has been very hands on for me, as I went straight to the source to find and learn about the best ingredients,” the reality TV star explained. “I’ve never been ordinary, so I didn’t want to create ordinary products. Creating a skincare line that is easy to use on the go, that uses simple and innovative ingredients, and that makes you feel confident is my goal with Naturally Woww.”

Despite Mathews’ hopes, Farley has not made any public comments to suggest the two will reconcile.