‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Decided to Treat Herself Following Zack Carpinello Breakup

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is treating herself after her dramatic breakup! The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star seems to be turning to retail therapy after her recent split with boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello after he was featured flirting and grabbing her co-star Angelina Pivarnick on the most recent episode of the MTV reality series.

Farley took to her Instagram Story Saturday to show off new hoop earrings, tagging the jewelry company Charles & Colvard.

“Getting yourself jewelry always helps,” she captioned the photo, as first reported by PEOPLE, adding a star filter and heart emoji.

Her new post comes to days after she ended her relationship with Carpinello. The news of the split came after she posted an honest reaction to Thursday night’s episode on Instagram after he was seen flirting with Angelina.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” Farley wrote. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

“For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line (sic) that will forever haunt me,” she said, referring to the drama surrounding Pivarnick claiming Clayton Carpinello grabbed her at the club. “My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

The episode saw Carpinello getting handsy with Pivarnick at a Las Vegas club while Farley was drunkenly passed out. He was filmed wrapping his hand around Pivarnkick’s waist and seemed to grab her bottom in the club.

Carpinello later spoke about his actions in a statement posted to his Instagram.

“I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for,” he wrote on Friday, hours after news of their split first broke. “Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me.”

“I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well,” Carpinello added, before vowing to do right by Farley and her two children — daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3.

“I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to her every day,” he wrote. “I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happen[s] again, in any way regardless of the outcome.”

Farley and Carpinello started seeing each other in April after her split from ex-husband Roger Mathews.