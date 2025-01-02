Angelina Pivarnick is speaking out after chaos erupted at a Christmas-themed nightclub last week. Page Six reports that The Jersey Shore star attended an immersive “Santa’s Secret” attraction in Chelsea, where her group of friends reportedly physically assaulted a little person dressed as a teddy bear in an incident Pivarnick now denies having been a part of.

The incident reportedly took place at around 9 p.m. local time after Pivarnick and her group — some of whom, sources told Page Six, were reportedly “hammered” — arrived at the immersive attraction, in which guests wander through a “winter wonderland” before reaching the entrance to a “speakeasy.” Cast member Katrina Kemp, who identifies as a “person with dwarfism” and who dressed as a teddy bear during the “walk-through” portion of the event, told Page Six that the group left her feeling “completely non-human.”

“They were calling me the ‘M’ slur [and] then threatening to fight me once I wanted to end the interaction,” Kemp said, alleging that members of Pivarnick’s group punched and squeezed her stomach. “I had to take my mask off and ruin the magic [of the show]. I said, ‘Don’t touch me!… And they started cursing me out and calling me rude and a b–…They were like zoo animals. No respect for any of the performers, people who have been on national tours, Broadway, burlesque- and drag-legends.”

Addressing the incident, Pivarnick’s lawyer John Zidziuna said that while the Jersey Shore star attended the event, “at no point did she act inappropriately or touch anyone.” They added that Pivarnick “attended the event with friends and had a wonderful time, spending most of the evening engaging with fans and taking photos.” Zidziuna dubbed the report “completely false” and said it “appears to be a clear attempt at creating a clickbait headline… The allegations are baseless.”

Kemp, who worked for Jersey Shore creator Sally Ann Salsano in the past, said she recognized Pivarnick in the group, but was unable to identify which members of her group attacked her due to the mask she was wearing. Other eyewitnesses described rowdy behavior from Pivarnick’s group, members of whom reportedly danced on tables and interrupted a live band. Event organizers ultimately had to call security, and when Pivarnick’s party refused to leave, they called police to remove the group.

Zidziuna said “the police body cam footage and venue video footage will clearly show that Angelina was not involved in any misconduct. The facts will speak for themselves and will ultimately support legal action by Angelina once these allegations are proven false.”

Further information about the incident is not available at this time.