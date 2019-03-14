‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Reveals Romantic Engagement Photos

More than a year after getting engaged, Angelina Pivarnack is finally sharing her engagement photos with fiancé Chris Larangeira.

The Jersey Shore star told E! News that she went with photographer Anthony Serrantonio, who also works with some of her co-stars, for the important photo shoot.

“I’ve been waiting for over a year to do this shoot and I wanted the right photographer for the job,” she said. “I finally found a great one! Anthony Serrantonio shoots a lot of the cast, so I knew I was in great hands.”

“Chris and I have been so busy with our new house and planning our wedding. I am so excited for our wedding to finally happen,” she wrote.

She said she’s happy with the engagement photos, explaining that “Good things come to those who wait.”

“I love the way the pictures came out,” she said. “Chris hates the way he looks in pictures and when I showed him these, he loved them!”

The TV star’s then-boyfriend popped the question in January 2018 after a romantic dinner. Pivarnick said she was surrounded by rose petals with their initials, “A” and “C,” displayed in the middle.

“I followed a trail of rose petals all the way to his bed,” Pivarnick told Us Weekly last year.

“The A was first, which I thought was really cute,” Pivarnick said of the initials. “He proposed and then we laid in the roses.”

Before they started dating, Pivarnick and Larangeira were friends for well over a decade. “We always liked each other,” the bride-to-be said, “but I believe God brought us together at the right time.”

Previously, Pivarnick was engaged to David Kovacs in 2011, and then again to Louie Gero in 2016.

Pivarnick was an original cast member on the first season of Jersey Shore back in 2009, but was booted out of the house in the third episode after refusing to work a shift at the T-shirt shop.

She returned in the second season when the show headed to Miami Beach, but was again booted off after having “violent confrontations” with both Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Fans will remember Sorrentino calling Pivarnick a “dirty little hamster” in one of the show’s most iconic fights.

She was replaced by Deena Cortese in season 3 and made brief cameos in the fifth and sixth seasons, and even made a shocking return for Jersey Shore Family Vacation last summer.