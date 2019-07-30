‘Jersey Shore’ Star Snooki Posts New Photo of Baby Boy After Controversial Breastfeeding Photo

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is shaking off the haters with some seriously sweet baby time after sharing a photo of herself drinking while still breastfeeding that stirred up some serious controversy in among moms. The Jersey Shore star took to Instagram Sunday with a close-up of 1-month-old Angelo, sticking out his tongue a little as he stares straight into the camera.

“SO HANDSOME,” she wrote, adding a crying emoji.

The photo came less than a day after the MTV personality shared a photo of herself drinking a glass of wine while little Angelo drank out of a bottle.

“‘What’s mom life like with 2 kids and a newborn?’ THIS,” she wrote in the caption, adding hashtags, “mom juice” and “I’m a good mom, I swear.”

One of Polizzi’s followers kicked off the debate, writing, “You not suppose to drink alcohol if you breastfeeding your baby [sic].”

“You’re not a mom. I allow myself to have a few glasses once a week to stay sane with 3 kids. I do what’s necessary to clean my milk for baby,” Polizzi clapped back in the comments. “Let a mawma live and keep being 17.”

While some people did stop to stoop in the negativity, Polizzi got way more support than hate from her fellow moms, including several of her favorite followers.

“Im feelin this one,” commented Jessie James Decker.

Lauren Sorrentino, the wife of Jersey Shore co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, added, “This is skill!”

Snooki’s bestie, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, also stepped in to defend her friend, adding several raised hands emojis to show her support.

She had plenty of fans cheering her on as well.

“Came to see all the judgey moms stupid comments!” one follower wrote. “Mama of 4 boys and I’m currently drinking out of my sons paw patrol cup!”

“There is absolutely nothing wrong with drinking while breastfeeding,” another added. “Do some research people. It is not necessary to even pump and dump. Damn skippy I’ve enjoyed a glass of wine and still nursed my babies and they’re all beautiful, healthy, and smart.”

