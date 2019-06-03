‘Jersey Shore’ Star Snooki Reveals Postpartum Mirror Selfie Just 4 Days After Giving Birth

Four days postpartum, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is counting down the days until she can get back in the gym.

After welcoming her third child, son Angelo, the Jersey Shore star shared a mirror selfie from her bathroom writing that she’s “feeling good.”

“4 days postpartum & body is feeling good besides the fact that my cramps still feel like contractions! Still healing but can’t wit to jump back into the gym hardcore this summer! Time to be a fit mawma again for my nuggets,” she wrote.

The 31-year-old was quick to add an addendum to the end of her post slamming Instagram users who weren’t pleased with her attitude. (“Gotta get that feedback from all these strangers on how good your body looks already!!!! Don’t you have a newborn at home???” one troll wrote.)

“EDIT: Receiving backlash because I can’t wait to get in the gym and get fit again? Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but don’t attack me for wanting to become strong and fit again after my pregnancy,” she wrote. “My boobs are leaking and pulsating, my butthole is sore and my cramps are unbearable & I’m still wearing a diaper the size of Texas.”

“Postpartum is a bitch,” she continued. “But I’m allowed to look on the bright side of things and want to get back into shape. Don’t punish me for that.”

“THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR ADVICE ON HOW TO DEAL WITH RECOVERY! I’m still keeping my diaper on for weeks tho,” she concluded.

In the post-pregnancy photo, she cradled her stomach while rocking a blue sports bra and black leggings.

Some of Polizzi’s followers defended her from trolls who criticized her for saying she wanted to get back to the gym so quickly after giving birth.

“Y’all mad at her for wanting to take care of her body after literally pushing a human out of her….seek help,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Did any of you attacking her stop to think that being FIT (different from SKINNY) makes her happy? Keeps her in shape to be active with her babies? Since when is it any one elses business to tell someone what they can’t do to be happy??” another wrote.

“Appreciate you sharing the postpartum realities – diapers, belly, cramping – women don’t share about this phase enough. Helps to see someone go through it!” someone else said.

Polizzi gave birth to her baby boy on Thursday, May 30. Angelo joined older siblings, sister Giovanna, 4, and brother Lorenzo, 6.

She shared sweet photos of her and husband Jionni LaValle’s three children on Saturday. “MY SQUAD,” she captioned the Instagram post. “So proud of Lorenzo & Giovanna for killing it with Angelo! [Proud Mawma].”